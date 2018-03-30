PICTURES: Fun in the sun at 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships

They came from all over the country and there was something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s County Longford Ploughing Championships, which were held on the lands of John and Maura Harte in Carrickedmond on Sunday.

From horse and tractor ploughing, to special guests, entertainment for the kids and plenty of music from local musicians, The Ramblers and Ciaran Rosney, it became a most enjoyable day out for all the family.



“A big thank you to absolutely everyone who joined us at the 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships sponsored by Whites Trailers,” PRO, Co Longford Ploughing Association (LPA), Luke Casey told the Leader.



“Together we created a very successful event, bringing a positive image once more to the ploughing community, the farming fraternity and to all our friends.



“We were blessed with sunshine for most of the day and there was ample opportunity to enjoy the ploughing competitions, sheepdog demonstrations, dog show, face painting, bouncy castle, impressive vintage display courtesy of our host John Harte, as well all the other amazing sights.”



On the field, ploughmen came from all over the country to try their hand on a competitive level at a ploughing event that is the biggest outside of the National Ploughing Championships.



“Thanks to the competitors who loyally travel from afar to compete with us every year and this year we had brand new competitors ploughing too,” Mr Casey continued, before pointing out that a new Queen of the Plough also emerged on the day.



“Well done to Ciaran Rosney and John Connell on their enthusiasm and bravery in taking up the challenge of ploughing bootcamp and driving with competence under the glare of the public eye.



“Ciaran Rosney also enjoyed a splendid spot on stage with The Ramblers.”

Meanwhile, there was fun galore at Dinky Diggers; time flew as the youngsters and teenagers engrossed themselves in filling the skips as they dug away to their heart’s content.



The animals at Precious Pets made a big impression too, but it was the snake that stole most hearts and won the day!



Next on the ploughing agenda is the Queen of the Plough Dance which takes place in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule on April 14.

Declan Nerney and his band will entertain everyone on the night and admission is €15.

