Co Longford Ploughing Championships Queen of the Plough dance and presentation night

When the 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships are over, it will be time to get those dancing shoes on and gear up for yet another wonderful occasion.

This time, it’s the Queen of the Plough Dance and Presentation Night which takes place at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule on April 14 next.

Top country singer Declan Nerney and his band will provide the musical entertainment on the night and Declan will also crown this year’s Queen of the Plough - whoever that may be!



Cynthia Geelan-Cruise from Newtownforbes is the current holder of the prestigious title.



Billy Moran, Billy Moran & Sons in Legan is the man who revived the Queen of the Plough back a couple of years ago.



He says this year’s crowning night will be an occasion not to be missed.

As a member of Longford Ploughing Association (LPA) for a long number of years, Mr Moran saw an opportunity to bring the event back to life following its dormancy for a period of time.



“I proposed that we bring the Queen of the Plough dance back to life at a meeting and it got the green light; I was delighted, because it is a great night out for everyone,” he added.



“Last year we held it in the Rustic Inn and it was brilliant and we expect that this year’s event will be even better.”



“On the night he Queen of the Plough will be crowned and all the winners from the County Longford Ploughing Championships will receive their cups and trophies, and of course there will be plenty of dancing too.”



Tickets cost €15 and refreshments will be also be served.