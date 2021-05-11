384 people vaccinated at Longford's  HSE Vaccination Centre yesterday

384 people were vaccinated at Longford's HSE Vaccination Centre in Newtownforbes on Monday, May 10.

Meanwhile, at the Longford Dual HSE / National Ambulance Testing Centre which opened on Monday morning at the Mastertech Business Park, 19 people attended the walk-in no appointment necessary centre and 68 persons attended the GP appointment testing centre.

At other midlands vaccination centres on Monday, 565 persons were vaccinated at the Tullamore centre and 354 were vaccinated in the Portlaoise centre.

