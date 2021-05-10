Longford's Senator Micheál Carrigy calls for Attic House to be prioritised under the 2021 Community Development Pilot Programme

Senator Carrigy called on the Minister today in the Seanad to prioritise funding for the Attic House under the 2021 Community Development Pilot Programm

Senator Carrigy went on to say “Attic has a proven track record of Community work in Longford and is ideally located to pilot this community development initiative. This superb facility has a state-of-the-art campus ideally located in the heart of the most marginalised communities in Longford. The existing project has been supported by many agencies to address the needs of young people in the community but now it is time to further develop on what has been built and offer Attic House as a community development project for Longford Town.

"Attic House has developed an integration programme to ensure inclusivity of people from our migrant community. Many of these communities live independent from each other which can lead to a divided population which in turn can lead to conflict. Attic has engaged with high number from these communities very successfully.

"The Youth Café was established in 2006. Following consultation identifying the lack of services and supports available for youth and family support services, the need for a dedicated centre was raised. Then in 2015 Attic House was established as a volunteer managed youth and community project which has now become a central hub in Longford for youth and for other agencies to work together to provide opportunities for all in our county. Funding to develop the facility was sourced from Leader, Longford County Council, LEO however over €500,000 was raised locally.

"This gives the community of Longford a sense of ownership and pride in its achievements so far. It is governed by a management committee of members drawn from a broad section of the community bringing a wide skill set to the governance of the facility and the project itself.”

Senator Carrigy concluded “Minister that in my opinion is a Community Development Programme which has been financed and run by volunteers so far. What could it achieve if given the resources to allow it to expand with a full-time project manager? Its unique position with an existing state of the art facility adds considerable value for money to any project investment.

"It is an organisation with experience, embedded in the community and can hit the ground running allowing it to reach more people in our community.”