Child Rescue Alert: Gardaí have 'serious concerns' for the safety of missing 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy

An Garda Síochána has initiated a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert.

An Garda Síochána is seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old, Svetlana Murphy.

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana.

At approximately 4pm on Monday, 19th April 2021 Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth. She is described as 5 foot 1 inch in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, Svetlana was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Svetlana is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius, 18 years old.

Nojus is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Both Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, with registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied that Svetlana and Nojus travelled from Blackrock, Co. Louth to Newry, Co. Down on Monday, 19th April 2021, and were sighted in Newry at approximately 7pm.

Gardaí are satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm yesterday evening, Wednesday 21st April 2021.

An Garda Síochána is not aware of Svetlana’s and Nojus’ whereabouts at this time.

APPEAL TO THE PUBLIC:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local Garda Station providing as much information as possible.

THE GARDA CONFIDENTIAL NUMBER SHOULD NOT BE USED AS THIS NUMBER IS NOT MANNED ON A 24 HOUR BASIS