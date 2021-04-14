Edgeworthstown's Radio Mostrim raises funds for LARCC Cancer Support Sanctuary

Edgeworthstown's Radio Mostrim held a fundraiser during the month of March for LARCC Cancer Support Sanctuary, Multyfarnham and it raised an impressive €4001.37 for the charity.

On behalf of Radio Mostrim, Des Rynn and Frank Kilbride would like to thank everyone who donated to the 'Buy an album for LARCC Fundraiser'.

They added, "A special thank you to Kiernan Milling Granard and C&D Pet foods Edgeworthstown for their generous donations. Also thank you to Eileen Spillane, Tom Lynam, Peter Costello of Peter's Garage Sessions and Jimmy Connell, Jimmy Jests, for all their help."

