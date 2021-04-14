Edgeworthstown Garda Station reopens its doors following renovations

Six months on from its closure in October 2020, sergeants and gardaí were able to move back into Edgeworthstown Garda Station this week following extensive works to improve facilities in the building.

The station was officially reopened on Monday with a number of improvements made, including a new reception to provide better service for members of the public.

Granard Superintendent Seamus Boyle told the Longford Leader on Monday afternoon that gardaí were delighted to be able to return to the Edgeworthstown station.

“It’s great to have the station reopened,” he said.

“The works have improved the facilities for the garda members and the reception area for dealing with the public.

“The parking area at the rear and front is expanded, affording more access for public parking and greater visibility for drivers leaving the station carpark.

“The public are welcome to view the station when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted,” Supt Boyle added.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross said that it was great to have the station reopened in Edgeworthstown.

“This is something we’ve been lobbying for in the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) for the last number of years,” he said on Monday afternoon.

“The station is now up to a more modern standard. There are facilities now for male and female staff.

“This investment is something that should leave this station fit for puprose for years to come in Edgeworthstown and I’d like to thank the Minister for funding the station works and to acknowledge the hard work of the staff,” he concluded.