PICTURES | ‘Leprechauns on the Loose’ in Carrickedmond

Carrickedmond Ladies Club are proud to be the Longford’s representatives in the ‘One Good Club’ programme.

The Lidl One Good Club programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of mental health across the LGFA community.

The new initiative offers clubs the opportunity to support all members and engage in activities that can promote their health and wellbeing.

The One Good Club programme commenced with the ‘Connect’ theme which featured an online dance lesson with the talented Niamh Dempsey. Niamh also launched the club’s TikTok Challenge.

Next they had a Zoom Bake Along with Meabh from Spunog Siucra, where they baked triple chocolate chip cookies. The Carrickedmond U14 panel were the star bakers on the night!

Trisha Fleming from Hot Yoga Athlone facilitated an online yoga class which was a big hit.

Longford GAA, with the support of Longford Sports Partnership, facilitated an online strength and mobility session with the club’s underage players from U14 up to Minor. Thanks to all those who have kindly given their time to the programme. It is greatly appreciated.

The programme features five key themes: Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give.

Carrickedmond Ladies organised a ‘Leprechauns on the Loose’ leprechaun hunt as part of the ‘Be Active’ theme. The activity was launched on St Patrick’s Day and ran until last Sunday so as to allow local families to get involved while complying fully with Covid-19 guidelines.

Carrickedmond Ladies ‘One Good Club’ Committee wishes to thank all those from the local community who engaged with the activity.

Keep an eye on the Carrickedmond Ladies LGFA Facebook and Instagram pages for details of some very exciting activities which are being planned by the ‘One Good Club’ committee.