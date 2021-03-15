Dromard group pioneering ambitious Three Provinces greenway

A Dromard group want to pioneer one of the most ambitious greenway projects in the country.

Headed up by local community champion, Joe Murphy, the group plan to capitalise on the fact that three provinces meet at a point in the North Longford parish.

The unique project could provide a greenway linking Carrick on Shannon, Longford and Cavan with obvious tourism potential.

Joe Murphy explained, “The Three Province point and the Cairn Hill valley represents a rich heritage landscape which we need to protect because of its vast potential for tourism. Prior to peat formation, the Three Province point was the link between the Erne and Shannon basins.”

The community activist has been working closely with TDs Joe Flaherty and Brendan Smith (Cavan) and Cllr Paddy O'Rourke in Leitrim, and the proposal will seek to build on the annual festival in Arva which celebrates the convergence of the three provinces in the local area.

Mr Murphy has been working closely with local man, Gerry McCabe, on the project and its understood that officials from the three local authorities will meet later this month to look at advancing the ambitious project.