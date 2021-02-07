Success for Longford schools in art competition

St Teresa’s National School, Killoe and St Patrick’s National School, Dromard were recently named as the Junior and Senior county winners, respectively, in the Someone Like Me art competition.

Now in its fifth year, Someone Like Me aims to foster more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities by highlighting the similarities that exist between all people.

The Killoe entry came from 2nd class pupil Ellen Reilly and it featured an A4 coloured drawing of two friends. One is in a wheelchair while the other girl helps her and they smile happily; titled 'friendship'. Her teacher is Carmel Corr.

5th class pupil at St Patrick’s NS, Eleanor O’Reilly, produced A3 poster of two disabled sports athletes; a wheelchair basketball player and a footballer with a prosthetic arm; titled disability but the 'dis' is crossed out to read 'ability'. Her teacher is Michelle McKeon.

The competition, organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,500 entries.