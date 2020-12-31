Longford's Year in Review: January 2020

Story of the month: Lanesboro Food Hub to bring new jobs

The communities of Lanesboro and Ballyleague received a massive bonus in mid January with the announcement from Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD that funding to the tune of €1.34 million had been allocated towards the development of a food hub in the region.

The funds were allocated from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF) and the Premier Lakelands Food hub, will see €4.5m invested in total.

The hub will be located on a site provided by Longford county council on the Longford road into Lanesboro.

It is hoped that the development will create up to 100 jobs in the area.

The news was welcomed by food hub director Stephen Dowd.

“We are delighted with the news of funding for the food centre of excellence. We are hoping that this is a good foundation for the area for the next 50 to 60 years.”

Stephen added, “We hope in the first year, when we have it up and running, to have anything up to sixty jobs.

“This is just the first step in putting the new hub in place. Many parts of the jigsaw now have to fall into place to help us get up and running as early as possible.”

The food hub, which is a joint venture between the local community, Longford and Roscommon County Councils and Bord na Mona, will see an overall investment of approximately €4.5m go into the project.

As part of the plans, 4,000 sq.ft of the proposed facility will be divided into 4 start-up spaces of circa 600 square foot to facilitate new start-ups with 800 square foot set aside for a community kitchen.

O'Byrne Cup victory

Longford were crowned O’Bryne Cup Leinster senior football kingpins for the first time since 2000 as their hunger and determination to succeed blew Offaly away in the Saturday, January 18 final at Bord an Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Longford men were full value for their 1-12 to 0-11 win and truth be told, just before half-time when Offaly had players in the sin bin, they were extremely unfortunate not to plunder for at least another two goals as they spliced the home defence apart. As it turned out, it was Michael Quinn’s 16th minute goal that proved the decisive score of this midlands derby.

Gruesome stab attack

In late January, Gardaí launched an investigation into the vicious stabbing of a foal, which was housed in a yard belonging to local charity Hungry Horse Outside on the outskirts of Longford town.

The foal was less than a year old when it was violently stabbed in the neck. It was found with a piece of the knife still lodged within its throat.

Hilary Robinson of Hungry Horse Outside, said, “It’s a terrible thing to do to an innocent foal.”

Man dies tragically

On Thursday, January 2, the funeral mass of the late Noel Sheridan took place in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe.

Mr Sheridan, who was only home from Australia visiting family and friends, was tragically killed in a single vehicle road accident at Moyne on the Drumlish to Arva road.

Local Councillor Garry Murtagh said the local community had been left numbed by news of the tragedy.