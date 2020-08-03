Funding boost for Ballymahon artisan market

Longford has been allocated €104,000 in initial funding as part of the first tranche of funding to help towns and villages adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding is for a series of local projects.

Ballymahon is to get the county's first dedicated artisan market area with €20,000 in funding for a covered outdoor area to facilitate markets and outdoor events.

The new feature will be located in the civic space surrounding the local library.

Welcoming the funding, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Deputy Joe Flaherty paid tribute to the community groups who have worked closely with local authority officials in the preparation of funding applications.

He said, "The Ballymahon project will be a key local attraction and a much needed outlet for local producers and artisans."

In Aughnacliffe there is €40,000 for new paths in the village whilst there is €25,000 to help ensure the recreational / playground area in Lisryan can be used all year round.

For Ballymahon, Lanesboro and Edgeworthstown there is €14,000 to develop self guided interactive walks in each town.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, with details of the first €2.8 million in funding approvals from her Department to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

