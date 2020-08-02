Strike up the band as Midlands Busking Festival comes to Longford town

Music returns to the streets of Longford as the most amazing line up of talent in Ireland will be making its way to Longford Town on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The Midlands Busking Festival is a vibrant and welcoming event which promotes, expresses and celebrates the beautiful sounds of all genres of music from Longford and further afield.

Main Street will come alive to the sounds of music and singers as they busk at different locations along the street and take part in the Midlands Busking Competition, hoping to get their hands on one of the cash prizes or secure some recording time in a professional studio.

From 1pm to 7pm there will be a junior and senior competition section with 22 busking stations dotted throughout the town.

There is also a whopping €3,000 in prize money. And for the first time a special prize category for local competitors (Longford residents) has been added.

The festival in its fourth year is organised by Lisryan man Martin Fagan in partnership with the Longford School of Rock.

“We are delighted to be able to put on this festival in Longford town for the first time,” said Mr Fagan.

“In these uncertain times when people have so much to worry about it’s great to be able to bring some joy and positivity to the community.

“We would not have been able to organise this festival without the huge support and cooperation of Longford County Council, Creative Ireland, Kiernan Steel, Ulster Bank, Backstage Theatre and local businesses.”

“The dispersed, outdoor, nature of this festival lends itself to these Covid-19 times,” said Shane Crossan from Longford School of Rock.

“All the necessary social distancing measures and sanitising procedures are in place to facilitate the event safely.

“With so many great festivals and events cancelled this summer, we are grateful that we have been able to proceed with the Midlands Busking Event and give musicians a chance to shine. We have buskers coming from all over Ireland to compete.”

So, come to Longford and enjoy as musicians perform in one of the few music events happening in Ireland this year.

This family friendly event kicks off between 1pm and 7pm. The deadline for buskers’ competition entry is Monday, August 10.

For more information see www.midlandsbusking.com.