Longford soccer club seeks public support to assist with €15,000 development project

Newtown FC, a very active and growing soccer club, based in Newtownforbes, is embarking on an ambitious club development project and they are seeking the public's support for their fundraising effort.

According to Emmet Lyons, PRO with Newtown FC, the club has set up a gofundme page entitled 'New Changing Rooms for Newtown FC' to raise funds for ground improvements and the development of a new dressing room facility at their home ground in Lisnabo.

The estimated cost of the upgrade to the facilities is €15,000 and Emmet explained that the aim is to raise €10,000 from their gofundme page.

"We want to create a safe environment for our members and visitors to play and watch games," remarked Emmet.

Newtown FC, based at Lisnabo, Newtownforbes, was formed in 2001 and it caters for boys and girls aged from 6 to 16, with teams playing in the Longford District schoolboy/girls league.

The club committee and team coaches comprises parents and local people, who give of their time voluntarily.

On their gofundme page the club outlines that they have decided to raise funds so that they can install changing rooms.

They state: "We feel that this is a vital addition to the club, especially since we have a number of talented girls teams. The changing rooms will be a 40 foot shipping container, professionally kitted out with two dressing rooms and a toilet facility, running water and an electrical supply. This will cost approximately €15,000."

At the time of writing, almost €1,200 of their €10,000 target had been raised.

Emmet said, "All of us at Newtown FC are passionate about the game of soccer and are committed to giving children the very best support we can to help them develop themselves through playing the game. We've been busy (as you can see from the photos that accompany this article) at our pitch this summer, upgrading our facilities.

"Now we need your help. Please donate to our fundraiser and help us achieve our target of €10,000. Any support is greatly appreciated!"

To donate, click on any of the gofundme links in this story