Longford Town FC Supporters Club appeal for donations to gofundme fundraiser

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the ability of numerous organisations to generate revenue and Longford Town Football Club is no different.

In an effort to assist the cause, Longford Town FC Supporters Club, have set up a gofundme page, and they hope to raise a total of €20,000.

Already, and only a few short hours since the page went live, over €2,000 has been raised and they are appealing for the public's support.

"Since 1924, Longford Town FC has had its ups and downs, but have a proud history and heritage. Our story starts from the Leinster Senior League to being elected to the League of Ireland in 1984.

"From the trailblazing revolution of Stephen Kenny to our adventures in Europe and our Cup winning exploits, we have punched above our weight.

"The LTFC Supporters' Club are at the forefront in raising funds for the club as well as helping out deserving causes in the community such as presenting boxes of Easter Eggs to the Longford Ambulance Service and presenting food to staff of St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford.

"However, due to Covid-19, and the loss of vital match day revenue as well as our car boot sales, we are calling on our supporters at home and abroad to help us in any way possible.

"Donations will be given directly to Longford Town FC to help with the costs of running our club, senior teams and underage teams.

"C'mon de Town!

"Longford Town FC Supporters Club"

You can CLICK HERE to donate to the Fundraiser for Longford Town FC gofundme page