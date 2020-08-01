Longford Leader gallery: New walkway links Newcastle Woods to the Royal Canal

Longford County Council Regeneration Department are very pleased to announce the official opening of the Newcastle Woods Greenway, linking the Newcastle Woods with the Royal Canal Greenway, on Monday July 20, at Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon.

This walk represents a significant piece of infrastructure in the delivery of a high quality, off-road network of trails throughout County Longford.

It links the Newcastle Woods and the recently opened White Bridge and Center Parcs with the Royal Canal Greenway.

This piece of work will allow users to travel from Dublin along the Greenway and into Center Parcs. This will increase the attractiveness of Longford and the wider Hidden Heartlands as a destination of choice for holiday makers.

The delivery of this Greenway is a testament to the ambition of Longford County Council to develop and build on the tourism infrastructure within the county and is a credit to the local landowners who supported the project, facilitating access through their lands.

It adds to the recreational infrastructure in the area for local people to enjoy during these unprecedented times when we are encouraged to stay local.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross officially opened the new Greenway link between the Royal Canal and Newcastle Bridge Ballymahon last week.

In praising the work done on this project Cllr Ross stated that for a county like Longford these greenways offer a great opportunity for our county and should be developed throughout the midlands.

“These greenways showcase what is most beautiful in our county and open up our countryside to all to explore,” he said.

“These routes are picturesque, safe, family friendly and provide great exercise and I believe that we need to connect up the midlands by greenway.

“I would like to see this greenway along the River Inny extended from Ballymahon to Ballinalack which would link to the N4 and would really open up our county to cyclists.

“The most important aspect of this project is the cooperation of the landowners without whom this greenway would not have been achieved. Their consent and good will is vital and I would like to thank them all sincerely.

“Longford County regeneration team also deserve huge praise for the successful application for funding from former Minister Michael Ring through ORIS, the quality of the works carried out and the manner in which they worked with the landowners.

“The cycleway model ties in with what our largest tourism operator Center Parcs promotes and being a flat county, we are ideal for cycleways and greenways in Longford and I feel that we should work towards linking all our cycleways and greenways together in the future.

“This is the first part of what I hope is many more greenways to come in Longford and having used this one a number of times with my own family I can personally vouch for how good a job has been done here,” Cllr Ross added.

The project was co-funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, under Project Ireland 2040 and Longford County Council and implemented by Longford County Council Regeneration Department.