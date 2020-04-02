PICTURES | Children in St Colmcille's NS Aughnacliffe put their creativity to good use during self-isolation

Let's face it: lockdown is boring. But one good thing about being stuck at home all the time is children are really putting their creative skills to good use.

Last week, St Colmcille's NS in Aughnacliffe posted an album of photographs taken by its pupils during isolation as part of a photography competition.

There are some truly beautiful images that were submitted by the pupils and the ten above are the main winners, with some tied for first, second or third place.