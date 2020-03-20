Carrickedmond Ladies kick off a football hunt to keep young people healthy and active during isolation

Sport has really taken a hit since coronavirus came to town and, while social distancing and self-isolation are key phrases when it comes to slowing the spread, the Carrickedmond Ladies are tackling mental health and the importance of keeping active with a clever new campaign.

The Carrickedmond Ladies are one of the Lidl One Good Club ambassadors, promoting the mental health of young people. The programme hasn't kicked off fully yet due to the coronavirus, but club members have found some innovative ways to promote their team, keep healthy and active and have some fun while observing social distancing.

"This self-isolation period isn’t easy and might drive us all a bit mad at times - some of you may even think that you’ve seen some floating coloured O’Neills footballs about the parish," reads a Facebook post by the Carrickedmond Ladies.

"Don’t worry, it’s not insanity kicking in just yet! There’s 10 different coloured footballs currently stuck in various locations about the parish!"

The club is challenging young people to find all 10 footballs before they are taken down. Anyone who does so will have their name entered into a prize draw.

Young people are encouraged to get on their bikes or use their feet to make their way around the parish and find each of the footballs. Photographic evidence is key, so whenever you find a football, snap a photo of yourself with it and sent in your photos to the club.

"Anyone can participate in the football hunt on their own or with a friend (please adhere to the 2m social distancing rules if completing the challenge with a teammate)," the Facebook post added.

Photographs of the ten locations have been posted on Facebook as hints to help you find them.