Leia Victory (Cinderella) and Mary Byrne (Fairy Godmother)

The full cast of Cinderella pose for a photo before last Sundays finale. Photo Frank McGrath

Buttons McFlatley aka Damien Douglas milking the crowd's applause during the Cinderella Panto

Niall Anthony and Gwen Conway Stratton at the Cinderella panto in St Mels Collage

Danielle and Daisy Downes enjoying Cinderella

Davy Flaherty as one of the ugly sisters.

Iarlaith O'Rourke as Dandini

Conor McLoughlin as " Herald "

A belly full of Laughs.

Longford's king of country and irish Declan Nerney made a surprise apperance at the Cinderella finale on Sunday afternoon in St Mel's Collage

Leia Victory in her role as Cinderella

Grace Hourican as the young Cinderella

Evil Stepmother (Valerie Nolan) steps out with the chorus line in one of the many great songs in Cinderella.

Cathal Mongey as the Prince.

Erin Heaney, Aoife Brennan and Casey Rowley at the Cinderella panto over the Christmas.

Prince Charming (Cathal Mongey ) and Cinderella ( Leia Victory) share a touching moment in one of their duets.