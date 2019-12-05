PICTURES | Yarn bombing takes centre stage in Granard

Members from St Christopher's Art Programme and Lus na Greine's Knitting Natters group joined forces recently for a novel yarn bombing project.

The initiative, which showcased the talent of the artists involved also helped convey the message of a knitted community and the idea that the bright knitting should bring a smile to people’s faces in a bid to promote positive mental health.

Due to its outstanding success, efforts are now being made to make the event an annual affair.

