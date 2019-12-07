GALLERY| Huge crowds gather to witness turning on of Christmas lights in Longford town

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Larges crowds made their way to Longford town on Friday, November 29, to witness the official turning on of the Christmas lights.

With santy in attendance and people in their droves, the festive cheer was well and truly alive on the streets of Longford. 

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran