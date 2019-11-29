Beneath the Silence: Historical novel launched in Ballymahon Library

It was very much a homecoming celebration in Ballymahon Community Library on Tuesday evening last when Kenagh-born Padraic McCormack’s novel Beneath the Silence was launched.

Inspired by actual events in the west of Ireland, the story begins in the 1940s. A young, unmarried woman becomes pregnant and two men are suspected of being the father of her child, one of whom is a priest. His life is turned upside-down as a result of the rumours and he is forced to leave his rural parish for one in Dublin. And this is not the final stop on his journey.

The book was launched by former politician, Mary O’Rourke, who spoke enthusiastically about the story and the writer’s style.

She noted the wonderful descriptions of Connemara and the portrayal of characters in the book. She also complimented Padraic on his detailed research into inner city Dublin in the period in question

This is Padraic McCormack’s first novel. He has already written a memoir entitled The Rocky Road to the Dáil and a collection of short-stories, A Long Way to Cavan.

