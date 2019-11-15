PICTURES | Historic Shrule: Leo Casey Historical Society officially launches third book

Ballymahon Community Library was bursting at the seams last Thursday night as members of the local community gathered for the official launch of the third book produced by the Leo Casey Historical Society, Historic Shrule.

And this is certainly the most interesting and informative of the three books, with historic articles on various aspects of the parish of Shrule, not to mention the many photographs of the faces that made up the community over the last century or so.

The Leo Casey Historical Society was founded in the summer of 2007 by Jude Flynn and Anne Browne. Very soon after the society was founded, they went about doing their first book and that was the Mercy Journey, which was a history of the sisters of Mercy in Ballymahon. The book was published in 2008.

“As soon as that was out, the plans were underway for the next book, but that one took a good bit longer. That was Ballymahon: A Journey Back in Time. That book came out in 2013,” explained Philip Murrell, editor of Historic Shrule.

But there's something special about this new book, which is a compilation of all things Ballymahon.

“I think the star attraction in this latest book is the parochial survey by Reverend John Graham. He was the Church of Ireland vicar in Ballymahon in the early part of the 19th century,” said Philip.

“William Shaw Mason, who was the publisher of the parochial survey, organised different pastors or anybody who had an education at the time to write an account of different parishes in Ireland.

“Not many parishes are included. I think Shrule and another one are the only ones in Longford. None of the neighbouring parishes are included. So Shrule is lucky from that point of view.”

The book was very well received by everyone who attended the launch, as well as Longford County Librarian, Mary Carleton Reynolds who officially launched the book.

Historic Shrule is on sale in Ballymahon shops for €20 and is the perfect Christmas present for the Ballymahon person in your life.