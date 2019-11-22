A night of one Acts by Killoe Yew Tree Players

After a very successful run with their spring production a Wake in the West, the Killoe Yew tree Players are taking to the stage again with a night of one acts.

The group are busy preparing, under the excellent guidance of their two directors Damien Bennett and Pat Joe McLoughlin, two very different one act plays, which will be staged on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

The first play entitled, Lucy in the Sky, written by Tony Layton and Directed by Damien Bennett, is set in an inner city hostel for the homeless and features an all female cast. On a cold winter’s night, each has their own reason for being there.

This forty minute play is a sensitive portrayal of women with problems. Two of the women are having to come to terms with traumatic recent events which have shattered their lives.

The main character, Wendy, cannot forget her failing because once a year for fifty years she has been vividly reminded of a tragic event in her life.

This play doesn’t pull any punches; it’s life on the edge and in the raw. It portrays a very realistic catalogue of events which could take place in any women’s shelter in any town in any in any area. For the moment at least going home just isn’t a realistic option for these women.

Gloria, a middle aged social worker is played by Mairead Moorhead. Wendy, a long-term homeless woman is played by Mary Mahon. Meg, middle classed and not used to life on the streets is played by Carmel Kennedy. And Alexia, a nineteen-year-old from a professional family background, but with an explosive story to tell, is played by Joanne Dunne.

Due to adult themes this play is advised for over 16s only.

The second play, What’s for Pudding?, written by David Tristram and directed by Pat Joe McLoughlin is a modern day play, which follows the hilarious antics of two aggravated couples along with their neighbours Dennis, Mary and Jack, played by Sinead Mc Cormack and John Fitzsimmons, are preparing themselves for another dull Saturday evening when the doorbell rings unexpectedly.

What follows is a series of anarchic comic revelations as we meet their friends Ted and Maureen played by Nicole Rowley and Ollie Keogh.

The four friends proceed to get on the wrong side of a bottle of whiskey. Their antics are witnessed by a bemused Dennis, played by Eoghan Smith, who only stopped by to order trousers from Mary’s catalogue but ends up with more then he bargained for.

The night of one acts will run on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, in Ennybegs Community Centre. Doors open at 8pm with curtain at 8.30pm. Booking line opens Wednesday November 20. Secure your seats by calling or texting 0872911994 (booking essential).

