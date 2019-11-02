GALLERY| Cashel Mothers and others host night of glitz & glamour in aid of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund

-
Cashel Mothers & others present a cheque of 7,100 euro to Jacinta Tiernan & Eoin Murtagh, Committee members of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund. Included in photo are back row l to r: Emma Murray, Tara Hanly, Trish Hopkins, Rebecca Brogan, Michelle Donnelly, Aileen Monto Farrell, Carmel Donlon, Elaine Donnelly, Martina Beattie, Sinead Skelly, Yvonne Kenny & Brenda Egan. Front row l to r: Linda Flynn, Laura Dermody & Paul Egan (Mothers & others Team Manager). Eoin & Jacinta expressed their gratitude to the group on behalf of the committee and thanked the ladies for organising such a successful event and very generous donation. Picture: Syl Healy.
Margaret & Zara Mulvihill of Zara Exclusive Hair Design gave a style demo and some tips on hair care . Picture: Syl Healy.
Katie Nally-McCormack with some fashion advice and tips on the essential wardrobe. Picture: Syl Healy.
Shanen O'Meara - The Style Sister, demonstated a make up application with her model Emily Harrison. Picture:
Helen Aspey & Donna Bermingham. Picture: Syl Healy.
Aileen Monto Farrell & Trish Hopkins busy serving refreshments on the night. Picture: Syl Healy.
Linda Flynn & Michelle Donnolly . Picture: Syl Healy.
Eileen Hanley. Picture: Syl Healy.
Danielle Sands & Nicola Coogan. Picture: Syl Healy.
Vicki Nolan & Gillian Clarke. Picture: Syl Healy.
Ellyn & Hannah Montgomery, Aoibhin Kelly. Picture: Syl Healy.
Katie Gallagher KTG - Picture: Syl Healy
June Montgomery of Hanlon's Pharmacy, Ballymahon who gave information on make up & beauty products is pictured with Janet Kenny, one of the event co-ordinators. Picture: Syl Healy.
Newtowncashel native Helen Hassett of Keane's Care Plus Pharmacy Glasson promoting the Revive Active supplement range of products. Picture: Syl Healy.
Laura Dermody, event co-ordinator with Madeline Doyle of Brendan Doyle Running with their message '' Everyone can run''. Picture: Syl Healy.
Katie Gouldsbury, Katie Nally-Mccormack & Clara Melia who took part in the plank challenge pictured with Tess Gillen of Longford Fitness. Picture: Syl Healy.
Tess Gillen of Longford Fitness spoke of the benifits of joining a group for training. Picture: Syl Healy.
Amy Leigh Webb, Ciara O'Reilly & Ava Sweeney. Picture: Syl Healy.
Sinead Cox, Anita Finegan, Josie & Chris Cox. Picture: Syl Healy.
Veronica & Katie Gouldsbury with Leanne Farrell. Picture: Syl Healy.
Lorraine & Clara Melia with Elaine Farrell. Picture: Syl Healy.
Brenda & Nicola Egan with Trish Hopkins. Picture: Syl Healy.
Natallie McDonagh, Rachel Berminghan & Lena Kenny. Picture: Syl Healy.
