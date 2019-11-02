GALLERY| Cashel Mothers and others host night of glitz & glamour in aid of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Cashel Mothers and others recently held a fundraising night of glitz & glamour in Newtowncashel, with all funds raised going to the Ollie Cox Injury Fund.

Featuring make-up tutorials, fashion tips of all kinds and performances from KTG, a great night ensued. Their collective efforts saw them present a cheque for over €7,000 to the injury fund on the night. 

Pictures: Syl Healy

