GALLERY| Cashel Mothers and others host night of glitz & glamour in aid of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund

Cashel Mothers & others present a cheque of 7,100 euro to Jacinta Tiernan & Eoin Murtagh, Committee members of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund. Included in photo are back row l to r: Emma Murray, Tara Hanly, Trish Hopkins, Rebecca Brogan, Michelle Donnelly, Aileen Monto Farrell, Carmel Donlon, Elaine Donnelly, Martina Beattie, Sinead Skelly, Yvonne Kenny & Brenda Egan. Front row l to r: Linda Flynn, Laura Dermody & Paul Egan (Mothers & others Team Manager). Eoin & Jacinta expressed their gratitude to the group on behalf of the committee and thanked the ladies for organising such a successful event and very generous donation. Picture: Syl Healy.