PICTURES | Longford Rose wins the hearts of the nation

Marie Brady certainly had plenty of support across the country on Monday night when she made her live appearance on RTÉ One's Rose of Tralee stage.

And host, Daithí Ó’Sé was eager to discuss Longford following the fame the county has received over the past number of months.

With Center Parcs Longford Forest opening this summer and Maura Higgins drawing even more attention to Longford on Love Island, there's plenty going on.

But the main focus was the fact that Marie was the first Longford Rose to appear on TV since 2016. Dáithí even commented that she's “more famous than this Love Island person” and that she herself is putting the county firmly on the map.

And that she did as she captured the hearts of the nation with her beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac classic, Dreams.

She wasn't slow to praise her county either, pointing out the huge number of Killoe people in the audience and quipping that she hopes someone “remembered to turn off the lights on their way out.”

“Longford is on the rise this year,” Marie said proudly, later adding that there are so many “great communities and parishes within the whole county” and “it’s the people that make the place, really.”

PICTURES: Dominick Walsh