GALLERY| Community pride on show at Longford traveller pride family fun day

Longford town welcomed a traveller pride family fun day on Thursday, July 14, at the home of Longford Wanderers Football club (Michael Neary park), on the Strokestown road, Longford town.

The event was hosted by the Longford Community Resources clg (LCRL), in conjunction with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and kicked off at 2pm on the day, with plenty of fun, activities and information for all in attendance.

Also read: 'Extraordinary' Longford summer festival draws to a close

The main aim of the event itself was to build bridges among people of all backgrounds and communities, while also increasing the dialogues between these different communities. The event was the first of its kind and on a gloriously sunny day, attendees were treated to a great time.

“It is the first time for a Traveller group in Longford to organise such an event for the overall community.” organisers told the Leader.

Younger generations got to enjoy many of the fun games at the site, not to mention the bouncy castle. There was much more to do and see too, with music, stalls offering information on health and education and a traveller culture exhibition, to cap off an fun-filled day.

Also read: 'Build Brand Longford' event explores how to strengthen Longford as tourism hub