GALLERY| Longford has a blast at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival is over and what a festival it was!

With over 30,000 making their way to the streets of Longford over the course of the nine days, including the 3000+ in attendance at Aslan or the 6,000+ Longfordians who made their way to the town to watch the penultimate gig of the festival, with none other than the High Kings.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran