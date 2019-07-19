GALLERY| Longford has a blast at this year's Longford Summer Festival

-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
William and Jack Stokes Picture: Shelley Corcoran
William and Jack Stokes Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Sarah Small, Berni Burke Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Sarah Small, Berni Burke Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The High Kings Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Bláthnaid, Seanán, Grainne and Niamh Daly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Bláthnaid, Seanán, Grainne and Niamh Daly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Cathy Kelly, Conor Heaney, Claire Bennette, Cora McNamara Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Cathy Kelly, Conor Heaney, Claire Bennette, Cora McNamara Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
-
-
-
The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
State Lights Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Kevin Reilly, Alan Taylor Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Kevin Reilly, Alan Taylor Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Roisin, Caoimhe and Niamh Warde Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Roisin, Caoimhe and Niamh Warde Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Christina Logan, Phylis and Pearce O'Gara, Peter Murtagh Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Christina Logan, Phylis and Pearce O'Gara, Peter Murtagh Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Jessica Thompson, John Mulry, Paul Hennessy, Tracey McCarthy Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Jessica Thompson, John Mulry, Paul Hennessy, Tracey McCarthy Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Joe Flaherty, Andy Byrne, Eddie Valentine with The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Joe Flaherty, Andy Byrne, Eddie Valentine with The Stunning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Dominic, Seb, and Amy Moody, Alice Dowland Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Dominic, Seb, and Amy Moody, Alice Dowland Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Paddy and Declan Rogers, Patrick Mannion Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Paddy and Declan Rogers, Patrick Mannion Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Asta and Gintare Arman, Mila May Brennan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Asta and Gintare Arman, Mila May Brennan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Fintan McGill, Peter, Josephine and Adam Dolan, Joe, Tina, Tara Jane and Emma Flynn Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Fintan McGill, Peter, Josephine and Adam Dolan, Joe, Tina, Tara Jane and Emma Flynn Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Mary, Paddy, May and Geraldine Creevy, Rachel Maloney Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mary, Paddy, May and Geraldine Creevy, Rachel Maloney Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Liam Cosgrove, Alicia Carberry Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Liam Cosgrove, Alicia Carberry Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on