Troy welcomes Fáilte Ireland investment in Granard

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, Robert Troy, has said the Fáilte Ireland investment in the Norman Heritage Park will bring many knock-on benefits to the Granard area.

Deputy Troy was commenting following an investment of almost €640,000 in the new state-of-the-art visitor attraction.

He said, "The Hidden Heartlands, sprawling over several counties, including Longford and part of Westmeath, is the Midlands answer to the Wild Atlantic Way.

"We’re in the height of the summer season, schools are on holidays and it’s great to see Granard get a piece of the pie.

"The Granard Motte and Bailey is a key feature of the Normandy heritage in the area and I am delighted that its potential is being realised. The Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG (GMCE), and Longford County Council have been instrumental in attracting the investment and if it wasn’t for their determination and foresight this project would not be proceeding." he added.

Troy concluded by commending all involved, "I commend them on their work and I know businesses all across Granard are looking forward to seeing an increase in trade as a result of this investment."

