Longford to host tourism branding event

Longford Chamber of Commerce have organised a breakfast briefing ahead of the eagerly awaited opening of Center Parcs Longford Forest, with a view to focussing minds on building 'Build Longford.'

A high level panel of industry leaders have been assembled for the event in Longford Golf Club next Wednesday morning, July 10 and will include Center Parcs CEO, Martin Dalby. He will be joined for the panel discussion by Dalton Philips, CEO of Dublin Airport Authority and Paddy Matthews, CEO Hidden Heartlands.

Looking ahead to the event, Chamber President, Niamh Donlon told Business Leader: “As we approach the official opening of the most significant tourism development in not only Longford but the whole of Ireland, our guests will analyse the wider economic impact of Center Parcs and discuss how Longford could grasp this opportunity to really enhance both our business and tourism offerings.”

The morning session is being built as an opportunity for local businesses to see how they might position themselves to capitalise on Center Parcs' arrival and a fledgling tourism sector in the region. It will be especially interesting to hear Paddy Matthews, outline how the Hidden Heartlands brand plans to market and position Co Longford into the future.

The short drive drive and an increasing number of destinations from Dublin airport means that Longford could quickly and easily become a weekend or holiday destination for the continental market.

Said the Chamber President: “It will be very interesting to hear what these visitors are looking for; what we need to improve and now we need to market ourselves into the future.

For anybody interested in this sector, involved in the hospitality arena or possibly even thinking of a related business venture, this is a top class opportunity to hear industry leaders on our doorstep.”

The breakfast event will get underway at 7.30am with a networking session and the the panel discussion will commence at 8am. It is planned to have it wrapped up by 9.30am and the event is supported by the Local Enterprise Office.

There has already been considerable interest in the event and anybody interested in attending are advised to contact the Chamber info@longfordchamber.ie as soon as possible.

