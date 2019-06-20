PICTURES | Ballyboro FC triumph at the Oskars at glamorous Longford Arms event

Oskars fever continued to sweep through the region at the weekend with Ballyboro FC hitting the big screen in a night full of glitz and glamour.

The Longford Arms provided the backdrop for the screening of eight movies starring people from across south Longford and Roscommon.

From The Godfather to The Snapper, the audience were taken on a cinematic journey which also included Saving Private Ryan, Michael Collins, Bridesmaids, Sister Act, The Field and scenes from Fr Ted. People who had never acted before joined people who had acted all their lives to make movies to raise funds for the Ballyboro FC Astro Pitch. Along the way, they had incredible fun, made friendships for life and who knows...maybe set their hearts on Hollywood!

On the night, the audience played their part by turning out in all their finery for one of the most stylish red carpets seen in Longford in some time.

MC was RTÉ’s superbly talented Sinead Hussey who won the audience over with childhood memories with relatives from Lanesboro and Roscommon. The judges were Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox, Cllr Gerry Hagan and former Leader editor Sheila Reilly who were given the hard task of deciding who should win those coveted Oskars.

It was Saving Private Ryan that took two big awards on the night - Best Movie and Best Grossing Movie. Produced by Jason Fallon, this was a superbly acted piece which was beautifully shot. Among the locations featured was the little-known “beach” in Lanesboro - a small area that provided the backdrop from one of the most famous movie scenes ever.

There was huge competition across all the award categories. Best actor went to Fergal McElgunn for his stirring performance as Michael Collins in the movie of the same name. Best actress went to the talented Rebecca Brogan who played Sharon in The Snapper.

Best Supporting Actor went to Dermot Healy who played Bird O’Donnell in an excellent portrayal of The Field and who should have won a separate award for best outfit on the night, turning up in sparkly jacket and top hat with plenty of bling on show.

Best Supporting Actress went to Sharon Murtagh who played Annie in the hilarious Bridesmaids. Best Scene went to The Godfather for their chilling portrayal of the famous round-table scene in the movie, shot in Strokestown House.

Best Comedy went to Fr Ted, where the cast revived the famous episode where Dougal takes over as milkman from local lothario Pat Mustard.

Best Location went to Sister Act who used the beautiful surroundings of the Cathedral in Roscommon to full effect for their fantastic performance.

As with many of these events, the real winner on the night was the local community where people had put heart and soul into the event to ensure that Lanesboro and Ballyleague will never forget the night Hollywood came to town.

Pictures by Shelley Corcoran unless otherwise stated.

