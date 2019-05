These are the delighted faces of the four newly elected councillors in Ballymahon Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Mick Cahill took the third seat in Ballymahon after exceeding the quota.

Colm Murray took the fourth, without exceeding the quota.,

Pat O'Toole was next to take a seat.

And Gerard Farrell nabbed the last seat on the council.