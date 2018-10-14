Pictures: St Mel's Musical Society 40th Anniversary Ball at the Longford Arms Hotel

St Mel's Musical Society 40th Anniversary Ball at the Longford Arms Hotel

Padraic O'Brien with Dee and Freddie Forde with Tim Landers. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Sean Igoe and Maureen Healy. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Charlie and Maureen Dunne. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Gus Hanley and Evelyn Farrelly. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Emer O'Brien and June Donlon. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

John Kelly with Valerie and James Nolan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

John Duffy with Peggy and Paddy Nolan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Marian O'Mahony, Judy Mahon and Betty Martin. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Eddie Kiernan, Robert and June Belton with Janice and Ronan Gibney. Photo: Michelle Ghee.