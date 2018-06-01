Longford to receive €132,385 under new Community Enhancement Programme

Longford is to receive €132,385 under the new Community Enhancement Programme (CEP). Minister for Rural and Community Development, Mr Michael Ring TD made the announcement in the Ardnacassa estate in Longford town.



The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, will provide €4.5 million of grant funding in 2018 towards enhancing the facilities available to communities. The CEP programme replaces and builds on two existing schemes (Communities Facilities Scheme and RAPID).



Combining these schemes will make for a more flexible, streamlined and targeted approach to providing funding to those communities most in need, while reducing the level of administration involved.

Minister Ring said: “This new Programme will provide funding to communities across Ireland to enhance facilities in disadvantaged areas. Some funding is ring-fenced for smaller projects, from lawnmowers and IT equipment to minor renovations to buildings. The CEP also provides funding towards larger projects in disadvantaged areas. The programme helps support important work by communities and I am delighted that my Department can help in this way.’’

Typical enhancements under the programme could include the renovation of community centres, community amenities, improvements to town parks, common areas and spaces, CCTV equipment and energy efficiency-type projects.

The Ardnacassa estate in Longford Town, where Minister Ring launched the Programme today, received €64,500 under last year’s RAPID Scheme. The money was spent on public lighting which had been identified as a key priority by the local community. The investment has proved extremely popular as it has helped to deter anti-social behaviour and made people feel safer in their community.

The CEP is the result of the first significant exercise in the streamlining of schemes and programmes carried out by the Department of Rural and Community Development. Its development follows recommendations arising on foot of an assessment of the efficiency and effectiveness of existing funding schemes, which included consultation with the 33 Local Community Development Committees across the country. An increased level of funding has been provided to each local authority area.

