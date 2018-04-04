Pictures: Garda open day proves hit in Granard

It's not every day of the week you get a chance to witness up close and personal the finer workings behind An Garda Síochána.

But that's precisely what unfolded in Granard last Thursday as officers opened the north Longford station's doors for a special open day.



The spectacle kicked off the town's much anticipated Easter Festival, a four day family-filled event that once again attracted large swathes of crowds from across the region.



For many, especially the more youthful of onlookers, last Thursday's proceedings proved the undoubted highlight.



Even the most learned of spectators appeared taken by it all.



“It was a terrific day,” beamed an evidently taken aback Cllr PJ Reilly.

The Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach spoke vividly of how members of the public, both young and old, had been afforded a guided tour of the station, its fingerprint section and holding cells.

Local Supt Brian Mohan was just as thrilled.

He said, despite the changeable weather conditions, a most enjoyable day was had by all.



“The whole thing was very well received,” he maintained.



“As well as having the RSA there, the Garda band were on hand along with many of our specialist units including the Armed Support Unit, Water Unit and Air Support Unit.



“In that respect, everything went as well as it could have gone.”