Be Back Soon from Oliver, performed by 1st and 2nd Year Music Students with Mr Cunningham

Maple Leaf Rag by Diego Alvarez at Cnoc Mhuire's musical show

From Now On from the Greatest Showman, performed by The Céilí Band with James Fox as part of ‘Magic of the Musicals’

rom Now On from the Greatest Showman by The Céilí Band and Abby Purdy

rom Now On from the Greatest Showman, featruing the Céilí Band and soloist Erin Ross

Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission by Mary Rose Brennan

Be Back Soon from Oliver, 1st and 2nd Year Music Students with Mr. Cunningham Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Be Back Soon from Oliver, 1st and 2nd Year Music Students Picture: Shelley Corcoran

reased Lightning performed by TY Boys at the Cnoc Mhuire Magic of the musical show January 29 - 31

Greased Litning from Grease, TY Boys, Ben Purdy Picture: Shelley Corcoran

There are worse things I could do from Grease, Katie Smith

1st year students, It's a Hard Knock Life from Annie Picture: Shelley Corcoran

1st year students perform It's a Hard Knock Life from Annie

1st year students performing It's a Hard Knock Life from Annie

Cian Murray performs This is the Moment from Jekyll & Hyde

MC's Dylan Reilly, Oisin O'Hara entertain attendees

Aoibhinn Ginty & Amy Reilly perform All is Found from Frozen 2

