Cllrs Butler, Reilly and O'Toole take on MD Cathaoirleach roles in Longford County Council

Cllr Seamus Butler has taken the cathaoirleach's chain for Longford Municipal District.

Speaking at the Longford MD AGM on Monday evening, Cllr Butler welcomed the plans to increase police presence in Longford town but stressed that “it must be sustained or the very small minority who are causing law and order problems will not go away.”

Cllr Peggy Nolan took on the role of leas-cathaoirleach and vowed to stand be a helping hand to her colleague over the next year.

Cllr PJ Reilly was delighted to take up the mantel of Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District on Mondy evening, following his election to the position at the district's AGM.

New councillor, Garry Murtagh was honoured to be elected leas cathaoirleach of the area.

Ballymahon Municipal District celebrated the unanimous election of Cllr Pat O'Toole to the role of Cathaoirleach.

Cllr O'Toole accepted the chain and said that he is looking forward to a very exciting and productive year for Ballymahon.

Cllr Colm Murray was elected to the position of leas-cathaoirleach.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran

