Warnock’s disappointment at the ‘unholy alliance’ of FF/FG in Longford County Council

It's widely known at this stage that the Independents are unhappy with Fine Gael's decision to hold Longford County Council meetings bi-monthly instead of monthly, with Cllr Mark Casey making sure his objection was noted at the first meeting of the council.

But Monday evening saw the sole Longford MD Independent, Cllr Gerry Warnock, keeping up that level of opposition as he expressed his own disappointment at the decision.

In a surprise turn, Cllr Warnock began the meeting by choosing to nominate Cllr Joe Flaherty for the role of cathaoirleach - a role the Fianna Fáil General Election courteously turned down before nominating his party colleague, Cllr Seamus Butler.

In a Facebook post, Cllr Warnock referred to the current balance of power in the council chamber as “the unholy alliance of FF/FG”, who he said were in “full power mode” as they “chopped up the spoils of war”.

Cllr Warnock said he nominated Cllr Flaherty to see if the rumours of a deal between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael were true.

“I automatically assumed that this was incorrect! Surely to God FF couldn't concede to such a humbling concession in the run in to a General Election! Surely they wouldn't let the 'old enemy' march them under the yolk,” he said in his Facebook post after the meeting.

“To test this out I proposed Joe for the role of Chair (my vote would have carried) and to my shock I couldn't get a FF Seconder. Imagine that, in the name of balance, I was gifting them 'control' for five years and they spurned me at the altar.”

Cllr Seamus Butler was elected Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District.

