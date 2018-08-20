Gallery: Longford parkrun Roadshow with Vhi and Olympian David Gillick

Walkers, joggers and runners across Ireland joined VHI Ambassador and Olympian David Gillick at the Longford parkrun on Saturday, August 18.

Vhi hosted a special event to celebrate their partnership with parkrun Ireland.

Parkrun Ireland support local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5k runs every Saturday morning.

Olympian David Gillick was on hand to lead the warm-up and offer support and encouragement to newcomers and seasoned parkrunners alike.

The Vhi parkrun roadshow have been rolling out across the country over the past number of months, helping boost participation rates at the events it visits. Vhi will be hosting further events in 2018 so keep an eye on the parkrun newsletter and Facebook page.