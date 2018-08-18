Longford Rose misses out on TV appearance at Rose of Tralee

2018 Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan will not appear on the live show portion of this year's Rose of Tralee.

Judges have been with the 57 roses from all over the world during the Rose Tour but this weekend they had to cut those numbers to 32.

The final 32 will be interviewed by Daithí O'Sé live on RTE One television over the course of Monday and Tuesday night.

The Longford Rose Centre took to social media on Saturday to express their pride in 2018 Rose Loren Katie Logan.

"Loren Katie is continuing to make us proud in Tralee but unfortunately will not be on the TV," they said.



"She will continue to wear the Longford sash with pride. For Longford supporters on their way to Tralee please come ahead, bring your banners and cheer on this beautiful lady. She will be waving to us all from her float and we'll all celebrate together."

