Watch | Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan agonisingly misses out on European bronze medal

There was heartbreak for Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan this evening as he narrowly missed out on a bronze medal by 0.26 of a second in the final of the Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 at the European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

The 21-year-old UCD student swam brilliantly and he was pipped to the touch for third place by Israel's Yoav Valinsky.

My pretty amazing cousin Patrick Flanagan was pipped at the post for a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle at the World Paralympics this evening. #winner — Máire O'Higgins (@Moraohiggins) August 17, 2018

It was Patrick's third final of these championships. On Tuesday, Patrick featured in the final of the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 where he recorded a time of 3:20.31. While on Thursday, he reached the final of the 100m Backstroke S6, finishing in fifth place in 1:25.78.

On Sunday (August 19), Patrick will compete in the 100m Freestyle S6 (Heats 10.36am).



Ellen Keane won Team Ireland's first medal of the championships this evening, taking bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley S9.

What the closing moments of Patrick Flanagan's 400m Freestyle S6 final via this tweet ;

One of the closest battles we have seen!



Tremendous effort for between Yoav Valinsky and home favourite Patrick Flanagan Heartbreak for Flanagan as Valinsky does just enough to finish on the podium. What a race! #Dublin2018 @ParalympicsIRE pic.twitter.com/D9vsbQJx9k — World Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) August 17, 2018

RESULT - Men’s 400m Freestyle S6

1st Thijs van Hofweegen (The Netherlands) 5:09.96

2nd Daniel Videira (Portugal) 5:24.12

3rd Yoav Valinsky (Israel) 5:39.88

4th Patrick Flanagan (Ireland) 5:40.14

Also read: Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan targets medal in European 400m Freestyle S6 final

Heart breaking to miss a podium finish by fractions of a second but a fantastic swim Patrick Flanagan in the 400 free#dublin2018 — Ronan McNevin (@RonanMcNevin) August 17, 2018

What a race from Patrick Flanagan!! So so close to claiming Ireland’s first medal, he touched in 4th place in 5.40.14, just .26 away from Bronze #Dublin2018 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/y4KjngS1jR — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 17, 2018