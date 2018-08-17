Watch | Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan agonisingly misses out on European bronze medal

European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan agonisingly missed out on a European bronze medal this evening.

There was heartbreak for Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan this evening as he narrowly missed out on a bronze medal by 0.26 of a second in the final of the Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 at the European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

The 21-year-old UCD student swam brilliantly and he was pipped to the touch for third place by Israel's Yoav Valinsky.   

It was Patrick's third final of these championships. On Tuesday, Patrick featured in the final of the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 where he recorded a time of 3:20.31. While on Thursday, he reached the final of the 100m Backstroke S6, finishing in fifth place in 1:25.78.

On Sunday (August 19), Patrick will compete in the 100m Freestyle S6 (Heats 10.36am).

Ellen Keane won Team Ireland's first medal of the championships this evening, taking bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley S9.

What the closing moments of Patrick Flanagan's 400m Freestyle S6 final via this tweet ;

RESULT - Men’s 400m Freestyle S6
1st Thijs van Hofweegen (The Netherlands) 5:09.96
2nd Daniel Videira (Portugal) 5:24.12
3rd Yoav Valinsky (Israel) 5:39.88
4th Patrick Flanagan (Ireland) 5:40.14

