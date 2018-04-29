Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard shortlisted for national award
Pictured at the Awards Evening in Croke Park on February 3, 2018 are John Brannigan, Ann Marie McKeon and David Coppinger representing Longford County Council, Bernadine Keane-Farrelly, Eileen Finan, Patty Fitzgerald, Pauline Cummins and William O'Connor representing Lus na Gréine and Mrs Fiona Reilly and Councillor PJ Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District. Photo by Ashfield Media Group
Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard were shortlisted as a finalist for Best Community-Based Initiative in the 2018 LAMA (Local Authority Members Association) Awards.
The Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding work and achievements from local Community and County Councils.
