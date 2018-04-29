Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard shortlisted for national award

Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard were shortlisted as a finalist for Best Community-Based Initiative in the 2018 LAMA (Local Authority Members Association) Awards.

The Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding work and achievements from local Community and County Councils. 

