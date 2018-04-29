Longford County Choir presents €4,000 to four local charities

Longford County Choir has made a presentation of €4,000 to four local charities.



They are St Christopher's, Longford Hospice, Longford Alzheimer Society and the Regional Hospital Mullingar MRI Scanner Fundraising Appeal.



The donations come from the surplus generated on the Choir’s annual Christmas Celebration Concert.



Choir Chairperson, Roger Timlin confirmed that the Choir has raised in excess of €55,000 over the years for local charities directly through these concerts.



He thanked the many sponsors and patrons for their generous support.



The Choir has also taken part in fundraising events for other local charities and organisations.



The Choir’s next concert will take place on Sunday, May 27 at 7.30pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.



The choir will be joined by the famous De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen in Denmark. Their name translates as 'The Beached Whales'.



The choir was originally formed by members of a sailing club who could not sail in winter because of the severe weather in Denmark.



Hence the name which is equivalent to the English phrase 'A fish out of water'. This choir has performed all over Europe and they are spending that weekend in Longford.



The leader of the choir originally contacted Annette Kane, PRO of County Longford Choir and asked to sing with us in Longford.

The event is being supported by Longford County Council’s Community Grant Scheme.

The evening will feature local soprano Maria Matthews and will be directed by Longford’s Fintan Farrelly and Mikkel Gomard from Copenhagen. The programme will consist of a selection of traditional and popular Irish and Danish songs.



Tickets will be available from Dennistons, Farrell and Coy, from any choir member and at the door on the night.



It is always a popular event and early booking is advised.