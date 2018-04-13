Longford Leader takes another trip down memory lane with second 'YesterYears' publication

The Longford Leader is taking a trip back in time again this month with the much anticipated second edition of the 'YesterYears' series hitting book shelves around the county.



'YesterYears' is a captivating photographic trip down memory lane, which will undoubtedly be a collectors' item in years to come.



The 140-page publication celebrates the characters and buildings that have shaped county Longford and its towns and villages over time.

'YesterYears' contains more than two hundred and fifty photographs, and nearly all aspects of life in Longford are featured - from business, farming, culture and community to family life, and from sports to social occasions.



The Longford Leader has delved through the archives, coming up with some of the most memorable photographs of the past several decades.



This has been an extremely exciting project for the Longford Leader team, who have loved digging up old images that highlight special moments in the lives of many Longford families and individuals.



The Longford Leader is looking forward to sharing these memories with its readers across the county and beyond.



'YesterYears' is a must-have publication for every Longford native's bookshelf and will take its readers on a nostalgic and unforgettable journey through time.

'YesterYears', priced at €10, will be on sale in local newsagents from Friday, April 20.

The photographs accompanying this article, all from 1993, of the Colehill National School Junior and Senior Infants; the Cnoc Mhuire, Granard Ladies Football panel who were Longford and Leinster champions and the St Michael's National School squad that won the Division 1 Schools League final; are just a flavour of the many iconic images that appear in 'YesterYears'.

Don't forget to pick up your copy!