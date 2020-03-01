GALLERY| Local farmers in attendance to welcome new IFA president to Longford IFA AGM

A large number of Longford farmers gathered in the Longford Arms on Wednesday, February 19, for the Longford IFA AGM.

In attendance was the recently elected president of the IFA, Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan. Mr Cullinan met with some local farmers to discuss their concerns going forward, before outlining his intentions during a speech to all in attendance.

Our photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand on the night to snap some of the action.

Also read: Huge crowds as members honoured and county officers elected at Longford IFA AGM