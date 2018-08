Gallery | 91st Mohill Agricultural Show a huge success

Brian Maguire is pictured with Michael Kiernan's (Carrigallen) Champion male charolais and reserve overall champion at Mohill Show.

Deputy Martin Kenny, Gerry Mulligan, Currycramph, Bornacoola, who has never missed a show in its 91 year history and his godson, Leitrim County Council Chairperson, Cllr Sean McGowan.

Michelle cawley (right of picture) presents the Eithne Cawley Memorial Cup to Hazel Humphreys, Mohill, winner in the overall jams and reserves section at Mohill Show.

Pictured at Mohill's 91st Agricultural Show are Claire Rowley, Emily Murphy and Ava McNabola all from Mohill.

The winner of the Co Leitrim Calf Championship at Mohill Show on Sunday last was Oliver and Damian McGowan from Cloone. Also pictured are Eoghan and Lorcan McGowan and John Killen, judge.

Ann Early presents the Luke Early Senior Memorial Cup for the champion bullock at Mohill Show to Clara and April Higgins, Ballindine. Also pictured are Paul and Alan Early.

Sisters Saoirse and Aoibhin Rogers from Dromod pictured at Mohill Show.

All dressed up at Mohill Show on Sunday last was William Deering from Castle St, Mohill.

The winner of the Leitrim Irish Draft Breeder's Championship at Mohill Show was Ian Murphy from Swinford. Pictured at the presentation of the Central Motors Cup, Mohill, sponsors of the event were from left, Timothy Wilson, judge and Paddy Corbett, judge, Ciaran Walpole Central Motors, Ian Murphy and Adam Moran.

Louise Presho presents the Alex Presho Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the Best Driver and Drivers over 14.2 hands to Brendan Flynn, Tonnagh, Carrick-on-Shannon at the 91st Mohill Agricultural Show last Sunday. Also pictured is Elaine Hunt (on left), Victor Pickens (judge) and David Sheehan, President of the Irish Shows Association from Bruff, Co. Limerick.

Sian Gallagher is pictured with Ella, Katie and Calum Duignan from Dromod and their dogs Alpie and Daisy at Mohill Show on Sunday last.

Talitta Gordon from Mohill is pictured with her children Amy, Leah and 6 month old Ayda.

James Kilcrann from Eslin was very happy with his face painting during Mohill Show.

Padraig Bohan, Mohill winner of the Reserve Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship at Mohill Show on Sunday last. Pictured from left: Thomas and Michael Casey, Stewards, Padraig Bohan; Amy Bohan; Judges - Timothy Wilson and Paddy Corbett.

Pictured at Mohill Show on Sunday last are from left, Gerry Mulligan, Currycramp, Bornacoola who has never missed a show in its 91 year history, Seamus Prior, Aughnasheelin and James Morrow from Donegal, a lifelong friend of Gerry's.