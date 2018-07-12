Longford Leader Jobs Alert: ISPCA recruiting an Equine Care Assistant for their National Animal Centre at Kenagh

As a result of the ongoing development of their National Animal Centre at Kenagh, Co Longford, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) are recruiting for an Equine Care Assistant (6 month contract)

Candidates must have:

* An excellent knowledge of equine care & stable management

* Experience caring for & rehabilitating sick, injured & traumatised equines

* Excellent communication, organisational & administration skills

* Good customer service skills & experience working with the public

* Must be willing to work as part of a team, based on a seven day rostered system

* A full clean driving licence, plus a licence to tow a horsebox

* Good basic level of education, ideally a third level qualification in a related discipline

* Experience operating a tractor/quad for on-going land & grass management

* Experience working within an animal welfare environment & a keen interest in animal welfare



Download a copy of the full job description HERE

Candidates should apply by emailing a current CV with a covering letter in confidence to recruitment@ispca.ie. Please quote reference number ECA0718 in the subject line of your email. Please outline how your skills, knowledge and experience meet the requirements for this role.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The ISPCA is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (CRA 2008723).