Stunning Longford manor style country residence can be yours for €795,000

Are you in the market for a stunning Longford manor style country residence? If you are, then look no further than St Brendan's, situated at Dublin Road, Longford town which can be yours for a cool €795,000!

Viewing of this property is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment only through the auctioneers, Fintan McGill, Sherry FitzGerald McGill on 043 33 45822.



St Brendan's is an imposing single fronted detached manor style country residence of immense character and charm. It is ideally located, on a superb site of approximately two acres enjoying stunning mature gardens with direct access to the Dublin Road.

Beautifully appointed and exceptionally well maintained by the current owners, St Brendan's houses a superb formal reception room, dining room, a comfortable family room, guest w.c., country style kitchen, four spacious bedrooms, the master of which has a en-suite bathroom.

There is a family bathroom also located on the first floor with a lounge / games / study in the upper floor with stunning garden views at the rear completing the accommodation.

There is a sun room separate from the main property that whilst requiring some modernisation provides tremendous scope to the discerning purchaser to put one's own stamp on it.

Entering through the electric gates the grounds are as impressive as the house itself and are planted with a selection of mature plants and shrubs, flowering trees together with a selection of evergreens, oaks and horse chestnuts. There is also a walled split level patio area with ornate fountains.

