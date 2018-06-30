Average house price in Longford rises by 4% and now stands at €134,000

In Longford, house prices in the second three months of 2018 were 4% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 24% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €134,000, 59% above its lowest point.

Longford is the second least expensive location to buy a house in the country, behind Leitrim.

That's according to the latest House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie

House prices nationally rose by 2.7% during the second quarter of 2018.

The average price nationwide during the second quarter was €254,000, 5.6% higher than a year ago. Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 54% or just over €89,000.

In Dublin, prices rose by 1.8% between March and June, meaning that the average price in the capital is now almost €155,000 higher than five years previously.

Across each of the other major cities, prices rose substantially in the last three months – by 4.8% each in Limerick and Waterford cities and by 4.7% in Cork and 4.3% in Galway. Outside the main cities, prices rose by 3.2% in the same period, with the largest increases in Connacht-Ulster and the smallest in Munster.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide has risen in recent months. In Dublin, almost 4,800 properties were available to buy in June, up close to 50% on the number a year previously. Outside the capital, there were almost 19,000 homes on the market in June – 2% below a year previously but up 2,000 on the March level.

In Dublin the fraction of properties finding a buyer within 2 months is down (37% vs 50% a year ago), while the fraction selling within 4 months remains high (72%). Elsewhere, 65% of properties listed currently find a buyer within four months, in line with the figure from a year ago (66%).

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said: “Ireland’s sales market for housing remains one of strong demand and relatively weak supply. That said, there are signs – in particular from the Dublin market – that new supply is having an effect, with increased availability on the market and a slowdown in inflation. While the increase in new homes built is welcome, it is predominantly in the form of housing estates. Almost all the new homes needed in the country are urban apartments, so the mix of supply remains a challenge for policymakers.”

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Interest in the property market remains extremely strong, we're now seeing over 1,000 property searches taking place every minute on Daft.ie”.

