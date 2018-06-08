Construction of new Visitor Discovery Centre begins at Ireland West Airport

Under the Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative, work on the construction of a new innovative and state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre has commenced at Ireland West Airport this week.

The build of the new Visitor Discovery Centre, to be located outside the arrivals area of the airport, will be undertaken by local construction company Kenaidan, who were the successful contractor following a tender process which concluded recently. Construction of the new Centre is expected to take up to 16 weeks with planned completion towards the end of September.

What a beautiful evening it was for overseas visitors arriving into the West of Ireland this evening ☀️☀️☀️✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/A4NHoT5Csj — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) June 6, 2018

The new Centre will be a central resource for information on attractions, activities, events and visitor experiences from across the region. Features of the new Visitor Discovery Centre include:

• Showcase the experiential brands of the seven local authorities of ‘Ireland West’; Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo.

• The new Centre will facilitate displays of local crafts, facilitate local food tastings and provide dedicated space for live local musical performances and regional promotions throughout the year

• Provide for 'Face to Face' personalised and comprehensive information and advice to overseas visitors as they arrive into the airport while inspiring visitors to see and do more when in the region

• A central location at the airport for all region wide marketing and promotional brochures

• A new 20 foot video wall featuring stunning video footage promoting the counties within the region

During the construction phase of the project disruption to normal operations will be kept to a minimum but passengers are advised that a temporary wayfinding system will be in place to assist and guide passengers through the terminal on arrival at the airport.

This project is the start of the next phase of the airports major transformation programme aimed at providing new passenger facilities, terminal upgrades and infrastructural works across the airport helping to modernise and enhance the facilities for passengers and customers.

Commenting on the news Donal Healy, Head of Marketing, Ireland West Airport said, "We are delighted to see work starting on our new Visitor Discovery Centre here at the airport. We have been working closely with our seven Local Authority partners over the past number of months to finalise the design of the new Visitor Centre which will be an exciting new development for the airport and indeed the region as it will showcase the very best of what this beautiful region has to offer.

"We also wish to thank Minister Michael Ring TD Rural & Community Development and Fáilte Ireland for their consultation and ongoing support throughout the project. The new Visitor Discovery Centre will be the only such facility in place at an airport in the country and demonstrates the airport and Local Authority partners commitment to providing overseas visitors with a first class offering when they arrive into the West of Ireland."

